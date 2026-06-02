Teenager falls from the roof of a 9-story building

·1.9K·World
Teenager falls from the roof of a 9-story building

A tragic incident occurred in Saint Petersburg — two teenagers attempted to climb onto the roof of a 9-story building. Videos circulating on social media show one of them falling from the height.

It has been revealed that the teenagers had tried to enter the building several times before and had prepared in advance to reach the roof. They attempted to bypass safety measures.

According to witnesses, the incident happened very quickly — the teenager lost their balance and fell. Unfortunately, the event claimed their life.

Experts note that such incidents are often linked to curiosity, a desire for extreme activities, and risk-taking among youth. Therefore, parents are urged to strengthen supervision and warn their children about dangerous places.

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