Sam Kerr Returns to USA: Australian Star Breaks Historic NWSL Record

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Sam Kerr Returns to USA: Australian Star Breaks Historic NWSL Record

One of the brightest stars in women's football, Australian striker Sam Kerr, has made a sensational return to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). After a successful six-and-a-half-year spell with Chelsea, the experienced forward joined Gotham FC and wrote a new page in tournament history by scoring one of her debut goals, Goal.com reports .

In a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Portland Thorns, Sam Kerr once again showcased her class. This goal not only earned her team a vital point but also marked the player's first official goal on American soil after a nearly seven-year absence. She had last scored in the NWSL in October 2019.

Historic Record and Match Details

According to Goal.com, this goal was Sam Kerr's 78th in the NWSL regular season. Most importantly, she brought her tally of scoring matches to 59, setting a new league record in this category. The previous record belonged to Lynn Williams. The 32-year-old striker proved that her goalscoring instinct remains elite, sending a stern warning to other teams in the championship.

The match was full of unexpected twists. Portland Thorns debutant Renee Lyles opened the scoring in the 21st minute with one of the goals of the week. However, Sam Kerr's precise shot just ten minutes later silenced the fans gathered at Providence Park. With 17 minutes left on the clock, Jayden Perry was sent off for a rough challenge on Kerr herself.

Standings and Team Results

Following this result, Gotham FC temporarily climbed to the top of the league table, extending their unbeaten run to four games. However, there is also worrying news for head coach Juan Carlos Amoros: defensive mainstay Emily Sonnett picked up an injury early in the game and was forced off. Her absence could impact the team's title ambitions.

Despite the draw, Portland Thorns also set a club record, remaining undefeated at home in 2026 and extending that run to 11 consecutive home matches. Sam Kerr's return and efficiency are expected to take interest in American women's football to a new level.

Sam KerrGotham FCNWSLWomen's FootballRecord
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