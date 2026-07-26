Barcelona Wants to Extend Contract with Ferran Torres: Club Will Not Exceed Financial Limits

·55·Sport
Barcelona Wants to Extend Contract with Ferran Torres: Club Will Not Exceed Financial Limits

Catalan club Barcelona is considering extending the current contract with forward Ferran Torres. Negotiations to renew the agreement, which runs until the summer of 2027, are expected to start in the coming days. However, the club's management does not intend to go beyond its financial capabilities to keep the player in the team. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Marca, Barcelona's management is fully satisfied with Torres' recent performances and believes he deserves a new contract. Nevertheless, due to the club's current economic situation, the player will not be promised an excessively high salary. The Catalans are preparing an offer adhering strictly to their financial plans.

New Contract and the Hansi Flick Factor

Head coach Hansi Flick highly appreciates Torres for his consistent performances under the German manager and for the Spanish national team. The coach's trust was one of the main factors in offering the new contract. Currently vacationing in Ibiza, the 26-year-old player is scheduled to meet with the club's management in the near future to discuss his future.

It is worth noting that the figures offered by Barcelona are likely to be lower than the salaries other European giant clubs might provide. The club's management is relying on the player's loyalty to the team and belief in the project. If Torres wants to maximize his financial gain, he could consider other offers, but Barcelona remains firm in its position.

Torres' Successes in the Past Season

Ferran Torres recorded impressive results for Barcelona in the past 2025-2026 season. He appeared in 49 matches across all competitions, managing to score 21 goals and provide 3 assists. Additionally, with 16 goals in the Spanish league, he shared the "Zarra" trophy for the top Spanish scorer with teammate Lamine Yamal.

The forward's international reputation has also grown significantly. He became one of the main stars of the Spanish national team at the 2026 World Cup. Especially his goal in the final match and consistent performances throughout the tournament have made him one of the most attractive players on the transfer market. Barcelona will do everything possible to retain one of its best scorers, but this must not harm the club's economic stability.

BarcelonaFerran TorresTransferSpainLa Liga
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Kylian Mbappe pens heartfelt letter following World Cup disappointmentKylian Mbappe pens heartfelt letter following World Cup disappointmentToday, 13:17Ángel Di María Wants Lionel Messi to Continue His CareerÁngel Di María Wants Lionel Messi to Continue His CareerToday, 13:16Arsenal prepared to offer club-record salary for Vinicius JuniorArsenal prepared to offer club-record salary for Vinicius JuniorToday, 12:35Not needed by Mourinho: Raul Asencio is heading to FranceNot needed by Mourinho: Raul Asencio is heading to FranceToday, 12:07Did Mourinho Show Camavinga the Exit? Real Madrid Awaits DecisionDid Mourinho Show Camavinga the Exit? Real Madrid Awaits DecisionToday, 12:05Road Opened for Real: Why PSG Cancelled Yann Diomande TransferRoad Opened for Real: Why PSG Cancelled Yann Diomande TransferToday, 11:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Congo Captain Explains How He Found Uzbekistan's Weak Points
Congo Captain Explains How He Found Uzbekistan's Weak Points