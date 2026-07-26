Barcelona Wants to Extend Contract with Ferran Torres: Club Will Not Exceed Financial Limits

Catalan club Barcelona is considering extending the current contract with forward Ferran Torres. Negotiations to renew the agreement, which runs until the summer of 2027, are expected to start in the coming days. However, the club's management does not intend to go beyond its financial capabilities to keep the player in the team. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Marca, Barcelona's management is fully satisfied with Torres' recent performances and believes he deserves a new contract. Nevertheless, due to the club's current economic situation, the player will not be promised an excessively high salary. The Catalans are preparing an offer adhering strictly to their financial plans.

New Contract and the Hansi Flick Factor

Head coach Hansi Flick highly appreciates Torres for his consistent performances under the German manager and for the Spanish national team. The coach's trust was one of the main factors in offering the new contract. Currently vacationing in Ibiza, the 26-year-old player is scheduled to meet with the club's management in the near future to discuss his future.

It is worth noting that the figures offered by Barcelona are likely to be lower than the salaries other European giant clubs might provide. The club's management is relying on the player's loyalty to the team and belief in the project. If Torres wants to maximize his financial gain, he could consider other offers, but Barcelona remains firm in its position.

Torres' Successes in the Past Season

Ferran Torres recorded impressive results for Barcelona in the past 2025-2026 season. He appeared in 49 matches across all competitions, managing to score 21 goals and provide 3 assists. Additionally, with 16 goals in the Spanish league, he shared the "Zarra" trophy for the top Spanish scorer with teammate Lamine Yamal.

The forward's international reputation has also grown significantly. He became one of the main stars of the Spanish national team at the 2026 World Cup. Especially his goal in the final match and consistent performances throughout the tournament have made him one of the most attractive players on the transfer market. Barcelona will do everything possible to retain one of its best scorers, but this must not harm the club's economic stability.