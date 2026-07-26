Public sentiment toward Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Poland has taken a sharply negative turn. A new poll shows that more than three-quarters of participants evaluate his activities critically, highlighting that historical disagreements between Warsaw and Kyiv have once again come to the forefront.

However, there is an important detail behind the figures: the poll measured general attitudes toward his performance rather than "trust" in Zelensky. Furthermore, attributing the result solely to a single conflict would not be accurate.

Three out of every four Poles gave a negative rating

In a survey conducted by United Surveys by IBRiS commissioned by Wirtualna Polska, 75.8% of respondents expressed a negative attitude toward Zelensky's performance.

The results are distributed as follows:

41.9% — completely negative;

33.9% — mostly negative;

15.4% — mostly positive;

1.5% — completely positive;

7.3% — undecided.

Thus, those who evaluated Zelensky positively accounted for a total of 16.9%.

Negative ratings stand at 75.8%, while positive attitudes remain at 16.9%.

The study was conducted between July 10 and 12, 2026, using internet and telephone polling methods — CAWI and CATI. It involved one thousand adult citizens in Poland.

Political views strongly influenced the outcome

The poll also revealed internal political divisions within Polish society. Among voters supporting the ruling coalition, opinions were evenly split: 45% evaluated Zelensky positively and 45% negatively.

Among opposition supporters, however, criticism was significantly higher. 94% of them gave a negative rating to the Ukrainian president, while those expressing a positive attitude accounted for just 1%.

Among supporters of the "Confederation" and the "Confederation of the Polish Crown," negative ratings reached 97%. This demonstrates that the attitude toward Zelensky is closely tied not only to Ukrainian policy but also to Poland's domestic political competition.

Decision on "UPA* Heroes" sparks major controversy

One of the main backdrops for the sharp reaction in Poland was Zelensky's decision to confer the honorary title of "Heroes of the UPA*" on a military unit within the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces.

In Ukraine, the UPA (Ukrainian Insurgent Army) is remembered as a structure that fought for independence. In Poland, however, it is associated with the mass murder of tens of thousands of Polish civilians in Volhynia and Eastern Galicia during World War II. The Polish parliament has recognized these crimes as genocide.

The Polish government demanded the decision be revoked, and the European Parliament criticized the move as detrimental to good-neighborly relations.

Following the conflict, Polish President Karol Nawrocki decided to strip Zelensky of the country's highest state award, the Order of the White Eagle. This award had been granted to Zelensky in 2023 by former Polish President Andrzej Duda. Nawrocki emphasized that this decision does not mean Poland is halting its support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

At the same time, the poll itself did not ask respondents for the exact reason for their negative attitude. Therefore, scientifically speaking, it is incorrect to attribute the 75.8% result solely as a direct consequence of the conflict surrounding the UPA.

Legal dispute also begins over artworks brought from Ukraine

In parallel, reports circulated in the Polish press about a legal dispute surrounding certain works of art belonging to Ukrainian museums.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion, some of the valuable artifacts from Lviv museums were brought to Poland for safekeeping. Among them are two works currently on display at the Pomeranian Museum in Słupsk:

A 16th-century portrait of "Roksolana" by an unknown artist;

"Portrait of a Young Man" painted by Alojzy Reichan in 1850.

The combined value of the two works is estimated at 150 thousand zlotys.

A representative of the heirs of Prince Andrzej Lubomirski applied to the Słupsk District Court asking to prohibit the removal of the paintings from Polish territory until the main property dispute is resolved.

The museum confirmed receipt of the court application on July 20, 2026. However, the court has not yet issued a final decision on keeping the artworks in Poland or returning them to Ukraine. Therefore, concluding that "the paintings will not be returned to Ukraine" is premature.

Trust between Warsaw and Kyiv put to the test

The new poll shows a serious decline in Zelensky's personal rating in Poland. Historical memory, the issue of Ukrainian refugees, economic disagreements, and Poland's domestic political struggle may all be simultaneously influencing public attitudes.

Nevertheless, Poland and Ukraine remain dependent on each other in the security sector. The main question now is whether the two countries can resolve painful historical issues without turning them into political confrontations, or if negative public sentiment will impact strategic cooperation.

In your opinion, which side should take the first step to restore relations between Poland and Ukraine?

*- An extremist organization banned in the territory of the Russian Federation.