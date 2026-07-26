People escaping heat in China are resting by lying down in the metro

In some regions of China, air temperatures have reached record levels, and the population is looking for various ways to escape the heat. Especially air-conditioned subway stations and carriages have become temporary cool spots for people.

Videos spread on social media show some citizens lying down and resting at subway stations, while others are spending time sitting with their families, playing cards, or chatting. Due to the scorching heat outside, many are trying to stay in cool places as much as possible.

The fact that air-conditioned subway stations have turned not only into a means of transport, but also into a haven from the heat, is widely discussed among internet users.