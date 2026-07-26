Unexpected Guest at New York Airport: Raccoon Falls from Ceiling (Video)

An unexpected and amusing incident occurred at Terminal A of LaGuardia Airport in New York. A ceiling tile near the Spirit Airlines check-in counter suddenly opened, and a raccoon fell through.

Surveillance footage shows the frightened raccoon hanging from electrical wires for a few seconds before crashing to the floor. Its sudden appearance caused genuine panic at the airport. Passengers and staff scattered in different directions amidst screams.

Nevertheless, some passengers took the incident with a sense of humor afterward, noting that the raccoon at least brought some excitement to the boring wait for their flight.

No one was injured in the incident. The raccoon also survived and was safely captured shortly after by animal control personnel.

Following the incident, airport management limited its response to calling animal control. Passengers were not offered discounts, compensation, or other privileges.

It remains unknown how the raccoon managed to get into the ceiling of the airport building. Specialists are investigating the causes and taking necessary measures to prevent such unexpected incidents from happening again in the future.