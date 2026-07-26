Opportunity for Liverpool and Arsenal: Bradley Barcola to refuse contract extension with PSG

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Opportunity for Liverpool and Arsenal: Bradley Barcola to refuse contract extension with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain and France national team winger Bradley Barcola has refused to extend his current agreement with the Parisians. This unexpected decision has created a great opportunity in the transfer market for a number of top European clubs, particularly English Premier League representatives Liverpool and Arsenal. The 23-year-old talented footballer has stated his intention to continue his career in another championship, according to Goal.com reports .

According to information published by L'Equipe, Barcola has suspended negotiations with the club management regarding a new contract. Although there are still two years left until his current deal expires, he is already planning to leave the team. This situation leaves PSG facing a difficult choice: the club must either sell him for a large sum this summer or wait for his contract duration to decrease and his market value to drop.

Competition between Liverpool and Arsenal

According to Daily Mail, Liverpool currently lead the race for Bradley Barcola. The Merseysiders view the French forward as a worthy successor to the team's legendary player Mohamed Salah. With the Egyptian star's future remaining in question, Barcola's speed and technique are expected to strengthen the Reds' attacking line.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has also targeted Barcola in order to make his team's wing attacks more diverse. The Gunners want to increase competition within the squad and gain more speed in the attack. However, the transfer is certainly not going to be easy, as PSG is expected to demand at least 120 million euros for their star. This is considered a serious financial commitment for any club.

There is interest in Barcola not only from England, but also from the German championship. In particular, Bayern Munich is monitoring the situation closely. Chelsea had also entered the race for the player, but according to reports, Barcola himself rejected the option of moving to Stamford Bridge. He prefers to play in a team with a more stable project.

The PSG management has already begun preparations for the winger's potential departure. The Parisians are considering RB Leipzig member Yan Diomande as a worthy replacement. If Barcola's transfer goes through, it could become one of the most expensive and high-profile deals of the current summer transfer window. For now, the player has focused all his attention on his matches for the France national team.

Bradley BarcolaPSGLiverpoolArsenalTransfers
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