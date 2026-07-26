Joshua Zirkzee Could Leave Manchester United: Juventus Joins Race for Striker

Although English club Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee is trying to prove himself during the team's pre-season preparation, his future remains in question. As the Dutch player struggles to find his place in the Red Devils squad, Italian club Juventus is seriously considering signing him. According to Goal.com, the Turin club's management has targeted Joshua Zirkzee to strengthen their attacking line. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

During his two-year spell at Manchester United, Zirkzee failed to deliver the expected results. Competition has intensified even further for the striker, who scored only 5 goals in 56 Premier League appearances. The club's spending of nearly 230 million euros last year on players like Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo has significantly reduced the Dutch forward's chances of breaking into the starting lineup.

Nevertheless, Joshua Zirkzee is giving his all to win the trust of the team's new head coach Michael Carrick. Notably, in a friendly match against Rosenborg, he scored a goal through brilliant dribbling and a precise shot, proving that his technical potential remains high. However, the club management's consideration of Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins to further strengthen the attacking line increases the likelihood of Zirkzee's departure.

Turin's interest and transfer terms

Juventus Sporting Director Frederic Massara knows the Dutch striker's talent well. The specialist, who previously worked at Roma, had already tried to bring the player back to Serie A at that time. Now, the Turin club views Joshua Zirkzee as a prime candidate to form an attacking partnership alongside Randal Kolo Muani. The Italians emphasize that the player's annual salary of 3.5 million euros fits their financial capabilities.

Although Manchester United paid 42.5 million euros for the player in the summer of 2024, his transfer value is currently estimated at around 30-35 million euros. Taking Financial Fair Play rules into account, Juventus may offer a loan deal with an obligation to buy. If the English club agrees to such a deal, the transfer is expected to be finalized by the end of August.

Currently, Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick is working on revamping the attacking line. If Aston Villa lets their star player Ollie Watkins go for 45 million euros, it is almost certain there will be no room left for Zirkzee in Manchester. In this situation, Juventus looks like the most favorable destination, as the player is already well-acquainted with the Italian football environment, particularly through his spell at Bologna.