Russia hints at conditions for Ukraine, while Tokayev proposes a different path...

Diplomatic efforts regarding the Russia-Ukraine war are intensifying once again. The Kremlin states that Kyiv is well aware of Moscow's proposed conditions, while Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed freezing hostilities and resuming negotiations in a new format.

Around this time, reports emerged that the US and Ukraine are discussing the idea of a mutual halt to airstrikes. However, Moscow is not rushing to evaluate this initiative just yet.

Peskov: Russia's proposals are known to Kyiv

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that Vladimir Putin had previously outlined the conditions Moscow demands to end the war in Ukraine.

According to him, Kyiv knows what the next step should be. Any new initiative presented to Russia will be evaluated based on how well it aligns with Moscow's interests.

According to the Kremlin's stance, the door to negotiations is not closed, but Russia has not indicated any readiness to abandon its core demands.

Moscow continues to demand that Ukrainian troops withdraw from the four regions declared as Russian territory by Moscow, and that Kyiv abandon its plans to join NATO. Ukraine rejects these conditions, viewing them as a demand for de facto surrender.

Trump's policy of "mixed signals"

Peskov Donald Trump's policy on Ukraine also contains aspects that Moscow considers unclear, he said.

On one hand, Washington expresses readiness to end the war through negotiations. On the other hand, the US continues to supply weapons to Ukraine.

The Kremlin does not view these two directions as mutually contradictory. Nevertheless, Peskov stated that Russia maintains communication channels with American negotiators and is ready to review new proposals.

Is there a plan to halt airstrikes?

According to a Reuters source, Ukrainian and US representatives discussed a proposal to halt airstrikes that could be presented to Russia.

If such an agreement is implemented, the parties could temporarily cease drone and missile attacks on each other's cities and strategic facilities.

However, Peskov did not confirm these reports. He noted that the information has only circulated in the media so far and called it premature to comment before an official initiative is presented.

Therefore, for now, the discussion is about:

not a ready-made agreement;

a potential initiative currently under discussion;

a proposal that has not been officially submitted to Russia.

Tokayev proposes "Istanbul Formula 2.0"

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also joined the diplomatic discussions. At an event in Omsk alongside Vladimir Putin, he proposed first freezing the war in Ukraine and then returning to political negotiations.

Tokayev called this approach "Istanbul Formula 2.0". He referred to an updated version of the negotiations held in Turkey in 2022 and 2025, which did not lead to a final peace agreement.

According to the Kazakh leader, the primary necessity is to halt hostilities and develop security guarantees for the parties. Putin told Tokayev that he would separately explain Russia's position on Ukraine.

Where do the parties' positions differ?

Party Core Approach Russia Expresses readiness for negotiations but demands that its conditions be taken into account Ukraine Demands security guarantees and the preservation of sovereignty USA Continues military aid while seeking a diplomatic solution Kazakhstan Proposes freezing the war and reviving the Istanbul negotiations in a new format

The problem is that Moscow wants to conduct negotiations based on the current situation at the front and its territorial demands. Kyiv refuses to recognize lands seized by force as Russian.

The Kremlin's statement on strikes

Peskov also stated that the Russian army continues strikes on military facilities in Ukraine "as needed." He claimed that the goal of Moscow's attacks is to reduce Ukraine's military capacity and its ability to carry out what Russia calls "terrorist acts."

This is the official interpretation from the Russian side. Ukraine, however, reports that residential areas and civilian infrastructure are also suffering damage from Russian attacks. Russian missile and drone strikes in July caused casualties and destruction in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other cities.

Are negotiations approaching?

So far, no dramatic turnaround has occurred. Communication channels remain open between Russia and the US, Ukraine is discussing new initiatives, and Tokayev has put forward the idea of freezing the war.

However, the core contradictions remain unchanged:

the fate of the territories;

Ukraine's security guarantees;

relations with NATO;

sanctions and weapons supplies;

the ceasefire mechanism.

The diplomatic door is not closed, but nobody holds the key yet. The main question now is whether the parties will soften their demands or if new initiatives will remain merely at the level of statements like the previous ones.