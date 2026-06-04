Indian Man Sets Guinness World Record with Paper Cup Collection

A 57-year-old man from India entered the Guinness World Records with his unusual collection. He gathered a total of 858 different paper cups from 31 countries around the world.

The cups in the collection range in volume from 5 ml to 500 ml, each belonging to different countries and brands. The man says that his childhood curiosity has turned into a great passion over the years.

He mentioned that he had previously collected items such as airline boarding passes, razor blade packages, coffee mugs, and tea bags.

According to reports, he also set a record in 2013 as the owner of the largest collection consisting of 5,986 phone cards.