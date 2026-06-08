President Kicks Ball, Journalist Falls

·7·World
President Kicks Ball, Journalist Falls

Sometimes unexpected and memorable moments occur even at official press conferences attended by heads of state. Such a situation was observed at an event attended by Claudia Sheinbaum.

As is known, Mexico is one of the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In this regard, the president decided to conclude the press conference with a small football-themed show.

At the end of the event, Ms. Sheinbaum kicked footballs towards the journalists. At that moment, a female journalist who tried to catch the ball lost her balance and fell.

Seeing the situation, the president immediately reached out to help her. The female journalist quickly got up and received the ball intended for her.

Fortunately, the incident did not lead to serious consequences. On the contrary, it spread widely on social media as a funny and sincere moment, receiving a warm welcome from users.

Claudia SheinbaumMexicoFIFA World Cup
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