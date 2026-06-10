Pilot who flew for 17 years found to have a fake license

·1·World
Pilot who flew for 17 years found to have a fake license

A major aviation scandal has emerged in Canada. Former Air Canada captain Jeffrey Wall has been arrested on suspicion of operating hundreds of flights over 17 years without the required pilot's license, Al Jazeera reports.

According to the Peel Regional Police in Ontario, the 59-year-old Wall faces charges of fraud and other crimes following a four-month investigation.

Investigation materials indicate that between 2009 and 2025, he used forged pilot documents to participate in over 900 domestic and international flights. Police found evidence that he misled Air Canada and aviation regulatory authorities regarding his qualifications.

It turns out that Wall held a commercial pilot license but did not obtain the highest-level license required to command large passenger aircraft.

The former captain faces multiple charges, including fraud, use of forged documents, and providing false information.

Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah stated that this case raises serious questions regarding aviation safety and public trust.

Meanwhile, Air Canada stated that passenger safety was not compromised. According to the company, all pilots undergo regular proficiency checks, and Wall successfully passed all practical evaluations.

The airline announced that as soon as the situation came to light, they immediately removed the pilot from flight duties and notified Canadian transport authorities.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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