Mass protests begin in Mexico ahead of the 2026 World Cup opening

With only one day left until the official start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup—the first in history to be hosted by three major nations—unexpected and concerning events are unfolding in Mexico City, one of the host countries. Waves of large-scale protests and unrest have erupted in Mexico City, which is expected to be one of the tournament's hotspots.

According to reports from leading international media, comprehensive rallies and strikes have been organized by activists and leaders of the local teachers' union in the capital. Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets, demanding that the government protect their rights, specifically by improving daily living conditions and significantly increasing their salaries. Naturally, the timing of this social unrest, coinciding with the eve of the World Cup, further complicates the situation.

The most concerning aspect is that these mass protests have led to the temporary blocking of all central roads and highways leading to the world-famous, magnificent Estadio Azteca, where the long-awaited World Cup opening ceremony and the tournament's first match are scheduled to take place tomorrow. This has caused major traffic jams in the city, creating inconveniences for tournament organizers and guests.

As of now, there has been no official statement from the organizing committee or FIFA regarding whether this volatile situation will negatively impact tomorrow's opening ceremonies or the group stage schedule, or if it might lead to the postponement of matches. Capital law enforcement agencies are taking urgent measures to control the situation and clear the roads.

It is worth noting that the 2026 World Cup, expected to be the most extensive in human history, officially kicks off tomorrow, June 11, on the pitches of the USA, Mexico, and Canada. For reference, the legendary Estadio Azteca, currently at the center of the protests, is a truly unique arena in football history. It is the only venue on the planet to host World Cup matches and finals for the third time. We hope that local issues will not overshadow this great football celebration.

Follow the details of the World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City, the latest situation around Estadio Azteca, and the most exclusive and sensational news of the tournament with us on the Zamin page!