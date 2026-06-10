415-million-year-old giant scorpion discovered in the British Isles

·2·World
415-million-year-old giant scorpion discovered in the British Isles

A new discovery that has caused a stir in the scientific world has been made in the British Isles. Experts have studied the fossilized remains of a giant scorpion that lived on Earth approximately 415 million years ago.

Scientists have named this ancient creature Praearcturus gigas and suggest it may be the largest scorpion ever identified.

According to research, its claws reached up to 16 centimeters, and its body was around one meter long. Traces of this giant creature were preserved in the St Maughan's Sandstone Formation, found in the Powys region of Wales and the Herefordshire and Worcestershire regions of England.

Most interestingly, this scorpion lived during the Early Devonian period of Earth's history, 415 million years ago. Although the fossils were first identified in the 1870s, their true nature remained a mystery for a long time.

Initially, scientists even hypothesized that these remains belonged to a giant crab. However, studies conducted using modern CT scanners and 3D modeling technologies confirmed that this creature was actually a scorpion.

Researchers believe its size may be linked to the fact that environmental conditions and competition on Earth at that time were not yet fully established.

This discovery is of great importance not only for paleontology but also for understanding the evolution of life on Earth.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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