First successful pig organ transplant into a human performed in China

Chinese scientists have successfully performed the world's first pig-to-human liver and kidney transplant on a brain-dead patient.

A research team led by doctors at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi Medical University performed this complex operation on a 53-year-old man. Following the procedure, the transplanted organs functioned normally for five days. However, the study was later terminated at the request of the patient's family.

Doctors state that this experiment serves as the first scientific proof that orthotopic transplantation of a whole pig liver into a human body, along with a dual kidney transplant, is feasible.

The orthotopic transplantation method involves the complete removal of the patient's damaged organs and the placement of new ones in their original anatomical positions.

Scientists announced that further scientific research on this type of transplantation will continue in patients with brain death.