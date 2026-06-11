Plastic surgery tragedy: woman unable to close her eyes for 6 years

A Chinese woman faced severe complications after plastic surgery. According to reports, she felt intense pain immediately after undergoing an aesthetic eyelid procedure, which left her eyelids misaligned and everted.

Following this, she experienced constant fluid buildup in her eyes and was rushed to the hospital. Examinations revealed that her tear glands were severely damaged. Although doctors recommended additional surgeries, it was impossible to fully restore eyelid function.

As a result, the woman has been living for 6 years unable to fully close her eyes. Forensic medical experts assessed her condition as a level 9 disability.

It was later discovered that the person who performed the surgery did not have a medical license, and the clinic was operating without authorization. The facility was closed a few months after the incident.

According to the woman, this situation has also severely impacted her mental health, leading to depression, insomnia, and social isolation. She has filed a lawsuit against the clinic and the surgeon.