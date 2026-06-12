Former South Korean President sentenced to 30 years in prison

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. The court found him guilty in a case involving the sending of drones to North Korea.

It is reported that the former head of state was accused of abuse of power and assisting the enemy side.

The prosecution emphasized that Yoon Suk Yeol's actions escalated the situation in the region and posed a serious threat to national security.

The former president denies the charges against him. Further legal proceedings regarding the verdict may continue.