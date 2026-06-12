Thai Princess dies after 4 years in a coma due to sharp decline in health

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Thai Princess dies after 4 years in a coma due to sharp decline in health

Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha has passed away following a sharp decline in her health. She had been in a coma for nearly four years.

The Princess lost consciousness due to a heart condition in December 2022 and was hospitalized in Bangkok. In subsequent years, her condition worsened due to various complications.

Known popularly as "Princess Pa," Bajrakitiyabha was also recognized as a lawyer, diplomat, and philanthropist. She focused particularly on protecting the rights of women in prison, especially pregnant inmates.

The Princess was one of the official children of King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand and was considered one of the potential heirs to the throne under the country's Constitution.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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