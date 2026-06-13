Adam Kadyrov awarded 'Hero of Chechnya' title for the second time

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Adam Kadyrov awarded 'Hero of Chechnya' title for the second time

Adam Kadyrov, the 18-year-old son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, has been awarded the 'Hero of Chechnya' title for the second time, according to Meduza.

Reports indicate that the high honor was presented to him personally by his father, Ramzan Kadyrov. Magomed Daudov, Chairman of the Chechen Government, stated that Adam Kadyrov received the award for his service to the state, his work for the benefit of the people, and his support for Russia's military operations in Ukraine.

It is worth noting that Adam Kadyrov first received this title in October 2023 at the age of 15. At that time, the news was announced by State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov. The award followed the incident where he beat Nikita Zhuravel, who was detained for burning the Quran, in a pre-trial detention center, sparking widespread public debate.

It is noted that the regulations for the 'Hero of Chechnya' title do not specify any limits on how many times an individual can receive the award. Ramzan Kadyrov himself is also a two-time 'Hero of Chechnya'.

Russian media had previously mentioned Adam Kadyrov as a potential successor to the Chechen leadership. However, some outlets reported that views on this have shifted somewhat following a road accident involving him.

Adam KadyrovRamzan KadyrovChechnyaRussiaUkraine
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Aziza Shukhratova
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