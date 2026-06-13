Train connection between Saudi Arabia and Turkey expected within three years

A project to establish a direct railway link between Saudi Arabia and Turkey is expected to be implemented within the next three years. This was announced by Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu in an interview with Al Arabiya.

The minister noted that this railway could be extended to Europe in the future. Specific details regarding the cost of the Riyadh-Ankara railway network are expected to be announced soon. According to the project, the railway will start in Saudi Arabia and reach Turkish territory via Jordan and Syria. There is also a possibility that Iraq could become part of this transport corridor.

Abdulkadir Uraloğlu stated that Saudi Arabia has already extended its railway network to the Jordanian border, while Turkey has extended its system to the Syrian border. Currently, the main focus is on building the missing segments in Syria and Jordan.

“We are currently working on this specific route. We are studying all the details and discussing how to cooperate to create a railway network that connects the four countries. In the future, this route could reach the European continent,” the minister said.

He added that Gulf countries could also join this major infrastructure project later. This statement followed a meeting with Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh Al-Jasser. At the end of the meeting, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in the railway sector.

At the same time, the parties are discussing options for both rail and road links connecting Riyadh and Ankara. These negotiations are taking place against the backdrop of geopolitical changes and ongoing conflicts in the region.

Earlier, Saudi Transport Minister Saleh Al-Jasser also told Al Arabiya that the economic foundations for this project would be ready by the end of 2026. According to him, the railway connecting Turkey through Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Syria will significantly increase the region's transport potential.

Experts believe that this project, aimed at restoring the historical railway corridor, could transform the countries in the region from simple transit zones into important hubs managing intercontinental trade flows. Interest in alternative land routes is growing, especially given the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and disruptions in maritime shipping.