Lothar Matthäus issues warning to Jamal Musiala

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Lothar Matthäus issues warning to Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthäus has issued a serious warning to midfielder Jamal Musiala ahead of the new season. According to Goal.com, the experienced expert emphasized that the player's place in the starting lineup is under threat, stating that there is no longer room for any excuses. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

Recall that the 23-year-old playmaker suffered a severe ankle dislocation and ligament tear in July of last year during the FIFA Club World Cup match against PSG. After spending six months sidelined, the player gradually returned to action in early 2026.

Competition is intensifying

In an interview with Sky Sport, Lothar Matthäus stressed that the player's injury is behind him and he must recover his best form. If Musiala fails to regain his previous level soon, there is a high risk of him remaining on the bench under head coach Vincent Kompany.

Competition in the team's attacking line has become fiercer than ever. In particular, the excellent playing time and mutual understanding between Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry are limiting opportunities for other players in the squad.

Other candidates for the squad

Not only Kane and Gnabry on the pitch, but also players like Michael Olise and young talent Lennart Karl can operate in the number 10 position. This reduces Musiala's margin for error to almost zero and requires him to make the most of every minute.

According to Matthäus, Vincent Kompany will manage to find the optimal lineup and balance throughout the season. Although Musiala performed well at the end of the season and at the World Cup, he needs to work even harder to secure a regular spot in the starting XI.

Currently, the player underwent a minor medical procedure in July to remove a metal plate from his leg and has begun fully restoring his physical condition in pre-season training. Musiala aims to cement a solid place in the starting lineup of the team led by Vincent Kompany.

Bayern MunichJamal MusialaLothar MatthäusVincent KompanyBundesliga
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