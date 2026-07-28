Strong 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan

·95·World
Strong 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan

A strong earthquake occurred near Japan's Kyushu Island. Asian media reported this, citing data from the country's Meteorological Agency.

It is reported that the magnitude of the earthquake was 7.1 . The underground tremor was recorded on July 28 . The epicenter of the earthquake was located near Kumamoto Prefecture , and its focus was determined to be at a depth of 10 kilometers from the Earth's surface.

NHK According to information broadcasted by the television channel, following the strong tremor, the country's relevant authorities issued a tsunami warning . In this regard, the population is advised to follow official instructions and stay away from dangerous coastal areas.

No official information has been provided yet regarding casualties, injuries, or major destruction as a result of the earthquake. Responsible services continue to monitor the situation, and further details are expected to be released.

JapanEarthquakeTsunami WarningKyushuNatural Disaster
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