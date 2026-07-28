Uzbekistan National Team to Face South Korea Away!

·104·Sport
Uzbekistan National Team to Face South Korea Away!

As part of the upcoming FIFA international window, the Uzbekistan national football team will play a friendly match against South Korea, one of Asia's strongest and most prestigious national teams.

Zamin.uz Citing the official announcement of the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA), we provide details of this blockbuster clash and our national team's preparation plans.

1. Away Match on October 6 and FIFA International Window

According to the Uzbekistan Football Association, our national team, led by Fabio Cannavaro, will play an away match against the South Korea national team on October 6 of this year.

This crucial fixture is organized within the official FIFA international window, allowing both teams to field their strongest squads, including foreign-based players.

From the official UFA statement:

«The Uzbekistan national team, managed by Fabio Cannavaro, will play an away friendly against South Korea on October 6. The match will take place during the FIFA international window.»

Key Facts About the Uzbekistan vs. South Korea Match

Metric / Aspect

Details

Opponents

South Korea vs. Uzbekistan

Match Date

October 6

Status

International Friendly (FIFA Window)

Venue

South Korea (Away)

National Team Coach

Fabio Cannavaro

Main Goal

Preparation for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup

2. Preparation for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and New Sparring Matches

For the record, the Uzbekistan national team will participate in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and is currently undergoing intensive preparations for the continental championship.

During the October FIFA window, Cannavaro's squad will not limit themselves to South Korea alone. Our team plans to hold several more friendly matches during this training camp. The UFA will provide additional information regarding new opponents as part of the tournament preparations.

Share this important sports news with your friends and football fans!

This away match against an Asian powerhouse will be a major test and an invaluable experience for our national team and Fabio Cannavaro.

Share this hot article immediately with your friends, colleagues, and national team fan groups!

Do you think the Uzbekistan national team under Fabio Cannavaro can defeat South Korea away? Leave your predictions and thoughts in the comments!

UzbekistanSouth KoreaFabio CannavaroFIFAUzbekistan Football Association
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