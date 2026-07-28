Transfer Market: European Giants Disrupt Barcelona's Plans

The summer transfer window has turned into a genuine test for Europe's leading clubs. With the interests of several powerhouse teams intersecting, the transfer market is creating a complex "domino effect". According to Goal.com, this process is characterized not only by a financial battle, but also by rival actions derailing other clubs' plans. At the center of this battle are clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Manchester United, Arsenal, and PSG. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The fierce competition in the transfer market and the situation surrounding players have disrupted the plans of several giants. In particular, although Blaugrana head coach Hansi Flick planned to strengthen the squad, other European heavyweights are causing serious obstacles in this regard. Every failure or success in the transfer chain directly affects another team's strategy for the season.

Barcelona and main targets in the transfer market

According to sources, four candidates stand out clearly among the players targeted by the Catalans. The list is led by Julian Alvarez. He has become Hansi Flick's primary target to fill the position that would open up upon Robert Lewandowski's potential departure. However, Atletico Madrid has no intention of letting the player go and is standing firm in negotiations.

If signing Alvarez proves impossible, Fisnik Asllani is viewed as a second option for the Catalan club. However, meeting financial terms will not be easy as RB Leipzig is also actively competing for this player. As for young forward Junior Kroupi, the club leadership does not have a unanimous opinion; although the head coach has approved his transfer, this remains the least likely option.

Ferran Torres' future and the situation of other giants

The fourth candidate, Ferran Torres, is entering the final year of his current contract with the Spotify Camp Nou, but has not yet signed a new deal. His future may directly depend on whether Barcelona manages to sign Julian Alvarez or not.

Meanwhile, summer acquisitions for clubs like PSG or Real Madrid are simply a convenience aimed at further strengthening specific squad positions. For instance, while Rodri's potential move to the Madrid club has been discussed, Los Blancos already have players like Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga who can fulfill this role. This shows that the balance in the transfer market holds different significance for each club.