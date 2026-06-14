“Hair-like” food: An unusual delicacy in China is causing astonishment

In China, an unusual product that looks like human hair — fat choy is becoming increasingly popular. This strange dish is sparking the interest of many tourists and internet users.

In reality, fat choy is an edible cyanobacterium that grows in desert water bodies. In its dried state, it resembles long, thin black strands, and it is precisely this appearance that surprises many.

Usually, fat choy is added to various soups, and once softened in water, it takes on a texture similar to noodles. Some cafes and street food vendors also fry it with spices and serve it as a separate dish.

Interestingly, tourists seeing this product for the first time often mistake it for real hair and are shocked. Nevertheless, fat choy is one of the locals' favorite foods, valued for its unique taste.