Trump's name removed from arts center by court order
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U.S. President Donald Trump's name has been removed from the facade of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
According to Reuters, this was carried out based on a court order. The ruling stated that the institution's name cannot be changed without Congressional approval.
Previously, the center's board had approved renaming it the Donald Trump — John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
However, a Washington court prohibited the name change and ordered the removal of Trump's name from all signs and materials.
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