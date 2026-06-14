Trump's name removed from arts center by court order

·32·World
Trump's name removed from arts center by court order

U.S. President Donald Trump's name has been removed from the facade of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

According to Reuters, this was carried out based on a court order. The ruling stated that the institution's name cannot be changed without Congressional approval.

Previously, the center's board had approved renaming it the Donald Trump — John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

However, a Washington court prohibited the name change and ordered the removal of Trump's name from all signs and materials.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
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