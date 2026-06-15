Knife attack in Bishkek: Suspect who took a girl hostage apprehended

A dangerous incident in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, has caused serious public concern. A man first injured an elderly woman with a knife and later took a young girl hostage.

Videos circulating on social media show the suspect holding a girl in the middle of the street with a knife to her throat. Although the situation caused panic among bystanders, several brave citizens managed to neutralize him.

According to law enforcement agencies, the incident occurred yesterday. Initially, 24-year-old B.R. attacked and injured a 73-year-old woman at a house on Kara-Baltinskaya Street and fled the scene.

Shortly after, at approximately 9:45 PM, he committed another crime at the intersection of Jibek Jolu and Ala-Archinskaya streets, where he took a young girl hostage.

The suspect was promptly apprehended by law enforcement officers and placed in a temporary detention facility.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway. This event once again highlights the urgency of public safety in crowded places.