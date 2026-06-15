Robot snakes begin monitoring power grids in China

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Robot snakes begin monitoring power grids in China

In China, robot snakes are now being used to monitor power transmission lines. They move along the wires to detect faults and overheating that could cause accidents. This was reported by Interesting Engineering.

It is reported that the robots are being used in Kunming, the administrative center of Yunnan province. As they coil around and move along the wires, they use cameras and special sensors to identify broken wires, worn-out parts, and abnormal temperature changes. According to the developers, the robots have already inspected over 130 kilometers of power lines.

This system was developed by the Guandu District Power Supply Bureau. Bureau representatives state that inspections carried out by robots are three times more efficient than traditional manual methods.

Unlike drones, which are frequently used to monitor power grids, robot snakes move directly along the cables. This allows them to operate freely in areas where drone flights are restricted, especially near airports. Furthermore, these robots are highly resistant to electromagnetic interference from high-voltage lines, which does not affect their control or image quality.

The new technology helps overcome several drawbacks of drones, including weather dependency and limited battery life. Continuous close-range monitoring allows energy sector specialists to identify and resolve potential problems more quickly.

Chinese energy companies are actively using not only robot snakes but also robot dogs, drones, and stationary surveillance cameras to monitor infrastructure.

The robot snake has a flexible body made of several segments, allowing it to move freely along wires and bypass various obstacles, such as insulators. This enables it to easily reach areas that are difficult for humans or drones to inspect. To detect faults and potential risks in time, a camera and special sensors are installed in the robot's head.

Notably, the robot draws power directly from the transmission lines it is inspecting via a contactless method.

Following successful tests on several power transmission lines, companies have expanded the use of robots to more complex areas. Robot dogs are also being deployed for inspections in high-voltage zones and other areas hazardous to humans.

ChinaYunnanKunmingInteresting EngineeringGuandu
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Aziza Shukhratova
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