Fake “Lord’s Wife” Steals Valuables in Moscow

·52·World
Fake “Lord’s Wife” Steals Valuables in Moscow

A woman who worked as a domestic helper in Moscow, Russia, has been found guilty of major theft and fraud. According to the court ruling, she was sentenced to 5 years in prison, TASS reported.

It turned out that Lyudmila Farmer gained the trust of homeowners by posing as a wealthy and influential person. She even introduced herself as the wife of a former lord who had lived in Great Britain.

In August 2023, taking advantage of the homeowners' absence, she secretly stole expensive watches and cash from the apartment. The stolen items included famous brands such as Rolex, Cartier, and Audemars Piguet.

Later, the woman pawned these valuables and received a large sum of money. It was also discovered that she had been charging for work she never performed while pretending to be working for the homeowner.

Although the woman did not admit her guilt during the trial, the collected evidence confirmed that she had committed the crime.

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