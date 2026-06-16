UFO-shaped structure built in Chinese plains

·5·World
UFO-shaped structure built in Chinese plains

An unusual art gallery called Prairie Ark has been built in the vast plains of Inner Mongolia, China. The building's exterior resembles a crashed flying saucer.

The project creators were inspired by science fiction. For this reason, the gallery was intentionally built in a sparsely populated area near the desert.

Architects sought to create a harmony between nature and futuristic design. From a distance, the structure truly looks like a spaceship that crashed into the plains.

Admission to the gallery is free. There is also a special observation tower for guests in the area.

The building is becoming not only a center for art but also a popular destination for tourists and photographers.

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