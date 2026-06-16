UFO-shaped structure built in Chinese plains
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
An unusual art gallery called Prairie Ark has been built in the vast plains of Inner Mongolia, China. The building's exterior resembles a crashed flying saucer.
The project creators were inspired by science fiction. For this reason, the gallery was intentionally built in a sparsely populated area near the desert.
Architects sought to create a harmony between nature and futuristic design. From a distance, the structure truly looks like a spaceship that crashed into the plains.
Admission to the gallery is free. There is also a special observation tower for guests in the area.
The building is becoming not only a center for art but also a popular destination for tourists and photographers.
…