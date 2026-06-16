Son "Resurrected" by AI: Mother Has Been Speaking With Him for a Year

·5·World
Son "Resurrected" by AI: Mother Has Been Speaking With Him for a Year

A surprising and simultaneously controversial event in China has caught the public's attention. It was revealed that an 80-year-old woman has been communicating with a digital copy of her son, who died in a car accident, created with the help of artificial intelligence for a year.

According to reports, the man's family members made an unusual decision to avoid informing the mother immediately about the heavy loss. They created a digital "clone" of the deceased based on his photos, videos, and voice recordings.

The created AI model can replicate not only the appearance but also the deceased's voice, speaking style, and certain behaviors almost accurately. Consequently, the woman did not realize for a long time that her son had passed away and continued to converse with him as usual.

This case is sparking wide discussions not only about the capabilities of artificial intelligence but also about its ethical and psychological aspects.

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