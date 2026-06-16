Old woman trying to watch race causes cyclists to crash

·0·World
Old woman trying to watch race causes cyclists to crash

An unexpected incident occurred during a cycling race held in Germany. An elderly woman, wanting to watch the race more closely, accidentally stepped into the athletes' path, causing a mass collision.

It was reported that the woman, riding an electric moped, breached the security zone to get a better view of the race and ended up on the track. At that moment, the high-speed cyclists were unable to avoid her and crashed into each other.

As a result, a chain-reaction collision occurred, knocking down several athletes. Some cyclists sustained minor injuries and received medical assistance on the spot.

Witnesses say the event happened in a matter of seconds and the race participants did not expect such a situation. This incident once again demonstrated how important it is to strictly adhere to safety rules at sporting events.

The incident sparked widespread discussion on social networks, with users expressing various opinions about the responsibility of organizers and spectators.

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