5-year-old child who climbed out of a 10th-floor window was rescued

·35·World
5-year-old child who climbed out of a 10th-floor window was rescued

In the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, a 5-year-old child got into a dangerous situation by climbing out of the window of a multi-story building on the 10th floor.

Witnesses saw the child sitting with their legs hanging out of the open window and immediately reported it to law enforcement agencies. Police officers who arrived at the scene discovered the child standing on the outer frame of the window.

The officers quickly entered the apartment and carefully brought the child to safety. Fortunately, the child was not injured as a result of the incident.

It turned out that the child's mother was asleep at the time of the incident. The woman stated that she was resting with her son, but did not notice how the child woke up and climbed out the window.

Following the incident, the police of Kazakhstan urged parents not to leave their children unattended near windows and balconies. They also recommended installing special protective locks on windows and moving any furniture that children could use to climb up to the window further away.

AktauKazakhstan
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