Blogger receives unusual gift for reaching 1 million subscribers (photo)

·45·Society
Blogger receives unusual gift for reaching 1 million subscribers (photo)

To celebrate blogger Madina Abduvohidova reaching 1 million subscribers on Instagram, her husband prepared an unusual gift for her.

The floral arrangement presented to the blogger differs sharply from ordinary bouquets. Decorated in the shape of a snake, it even astonished Madina. Seeing the gift, the blogger wondered why this particular shape was chosen and asked her husband for the reason.

Qizil atirgullardan yasalgan kobra haykali yonida turgan ayol.

Posting a video capturing these moments on her page, Madina expressed her amazement briefly yet touchingly:

“Wow, seriously, that's it,” the blogger wrote.

The unusual floral arrangement and Madina's reaction caught the attention of her followers, and various comments are being left under the video.

Madina AbduvohidovaInstagram
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