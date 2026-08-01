Blogger receives unusual gift for reaching 1 million subscribers (photo)
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To celebrate blogger Madina Abduvohidova reaching 1 million subscribers on Instagram, her husband prepared an unusual gift for her.
The floral arrangement presented to the blogger differs sharply from ordinary bouquets. Decorated in the shape of a snake, it even astonished Madina. Seeing the gift, the blogger wondered why this particular shape was chosen and asked her husband for the reason.
Posting a video capturing these moments on her page, Madina expressed her amazement briefly yet touchingly:
“Wow, seriously, that's it,” the blogger wrote.
The unusual floral arrangement and Madina's reaction caught the attention of her followers, and various comments are being left under the video.
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