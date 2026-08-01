The rebuilding Barcelona side under Hansi Flick played a friendly match against English club Birmingham City as part of their pre-season preparations. Packed with drama and unexpected twists, the match ended in a defeat for the Catalan side.

Zamin.uz presents the details of this intense match, key moments, the debuts of new stars, and Jude Bellingham's visit to the stadium.

A hard-fought draw in regular time and a young talent show

The match started with Birmingham taking the initiative. In the 31st minute, August put the hosts ahead. However, Flick's team had no intention of giving up. The true revelation of the match was 18-year-old Hamza Abdulkarim for the Catalans.

The young forward fully justified Flick's trust. First, in the 42nd minute, he coolly converted a penalty to level the score. Then, in the second half, in the 60th minute, Abdulkarim scored a brilliant goal from open play to put Barcelona ahead. Scoring a brace under the gaze of millions of fans hinted that the teenager will secure a firm spot in Flick's future plans.

Nevertheless, the hosts equalized in the 68th minute thanks to a goal by John Solis. Regular time ended in a hard-fought — 2:2 draw.

Penalty shootout lottery: The English prove luckier

According to the friendly match format, a penalty shootout was used to determine the winner. Unfortunately, this lottery proved unlucky for the Catalan giant.

Due to a few errors by Barcelona players and the brilliance of the English goalkeeper, Birmingham triumphed in the shootout with a score of 3:2 , handing Flick's team their first bitter defeat of the season.

Adeyemi starts: The debut millions of fans were waiting for

For Barcelona fans, the most eagerly anticipated moment of the match was the debut of Karim Adeyemi, who was recently signed from Borussia Dortmund. The German winger started the match and showed notable activity.

Adeyemi played until the end of the first half, trying to adapt to Flick's new attacking system. His speed and technique were clearly visible. In the second half, the coach substituted Adeyemi for Roony Bardghji, which is customary for pre-season games. Although his debut was overshadowed by the defeat, it raised great hopes among the fans.

Jude Bellingham in the stands: Additional intrigue for the match

Another notable aspect of the game was the appearance of Jude Bellingham in the stands. A product of the Birmingham academy and currently Real Madrid's leading star, the English midfielder visited the stadium to support his former team.

Bellingham's appearance in the stands and watching the match of Real's main rival — Barcelona — directly from the stadium sparked great interest among the media and fans.

Ahead — Nottingham and Udinese: Testing continues for Flick

The England tour does not end here for Barcelona. The next serious test for Hansi Flick's pupils will take place on August 8. On that day, the team faces two matches:

A clash against another English opponent — Nottingham Forest. A match against ambitious Italian side Udinese.

Following the first defeat in England, Flick is expected to make tactical adjustments in these matches and further test the new attacking trio led by Adeyemi.

Share this important match analysis with your friends and football fans! Everyone should know about the new Barcelona's adventures in England under Flick and Bellingham's visit to the stands.

Do you think Hamza Abdulkarim can break into the starting lineup this season? What are your thoughts on Adeyemi's debut? Leave your comments below!