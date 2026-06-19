Cat named "Watermelon Guardian" takes the internet by storm

A cat named Pearl, living on a watermelon farm in Thailand, has unexpectedly gained popularity on social media.

Viral photos show her sitting among the watermelons with a very serious expression. Users are jokingly calling her an "inspector" and the "watermelon guardian" overseeing the farm.

In reality, Pearl is not a guardian at all. However, her dignified appearance and responsible posture have greatly appealed to internet users.

The photos spread quickly, turning Pearl into one of the most famous cats worldwide.