Cat named "Watermelon Guardian" takes the internet by storm

·2·World
Cat named "Watermelon Guardian" takes the internet by storm

A cat named Pearl, living on a watermelon farm in Thailand, has unexpectedly gained popularity on social media.

Viral photos show her sitting among the watermelons with a very serious expression. Users are jokingly calling her an "inspector" and the "watermelon guardian" overseeing the farm.

In reality, Pearl is not a guardian at all. However, her dignified appearance and responsible posture have greatly appealed to internet users.

The photos spread quickly, turning Pearl into one of the most famous cats worldwide.

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