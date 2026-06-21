Arman Sarukyan keeps promise and gifts pickup truck to Gaethje

UFC fighter Arman Sarukyan fulfilled his previous promise and gifted Justin Gaethje a new pickup truck.

The photo shows Gaethje standing in front of a massive RAM pickup in a mountainous area. The expensive gift serves as another example of mutual respect and sincere relations between the athletes.

Previously, Sarukyan had stated that he would gift a car to Gaethje for his victory. He didn't just leave it as words but put it into action.

The event sparked great interest on social media. Fans are praising Sarukyan's gesture as an example of courage and keeping one's word.

Justin Gaethje shared a photo with his new vehicle, showing that he is pleased with the gift.