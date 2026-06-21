First time in 94 years: Rare animal born at Chester Zoo

A rare aardvark has been born at the famous Chester Zoo in England.

Zoo specialists have named the baby Wamble. Its birth is regarded as one of the most significant events in the zoo's history.

It is reported that Wamble is the second aardvark born at Chester Zoo in the last 94 years.

Experts emphasize that such rare births are of great importance for the preservation and growth of this species.

Wamble is currently growing healthily under its mother's care and has become the center of attention for zoo visitors.

The aardvark is such a peculiar animal that scientists have placed it in a separate biological order. That is, it is not a relative of elephants, pigs, or anteaters, but a unique animal with its own evolutionary path.