Minibus plunges into ravine in Turkey, 4 dead
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A severe road accident involving a minibus occurred in Turkey's Isparta province.
According to Haber Global, the driver lost control due to heavy rain, causing the minibus to plunge into a ravine.
Four people were killed and 26 others sustained various injuries as a result of the accident.
The injured have been hospitalized, with five reported to be in critical condition.
An investigation into the incident is currently underway.
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