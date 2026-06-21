Floating to Work Becomes a Trend: An Unusual Lifestyle in Switzerland

·44·World
Floating to Work Becomes a Trend: An Unusual Lifestyle in Switzerland

In the Swiss cities of Bern and Basel, some residents choose a completely different method during the summer months. Instead of transport, they use the river to go to work or return from daily errands.

Yes, it's true! Some citizens jump into the river and use the current to reach their destination. In Bern, the Aare river is used for this purpose, and in Basel, the Rhine.

Before this "float," people place their belongings in special waterproof bags. Clothes, phones, documents, and other essentials are put inside. As a result, their items remain safe and dry while moving through the water.

According to sources, this habit has become an integral part of the summer lifestyle in Switzerland. For many, it is not only an unusual way to reach a destination but also a unique way to unwind, relax, and cool off from the heat.

SwitzerlandBernBaselAareRhine
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