Lionel Messi Scores More Goals for Inter Miami

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Lionel Messi Scores More Goals for Inter Miami

After returning to his club from Argentina duty, experienced forward Lionel Messi showed that he is back to his best form. According to GOAL.com, the player scored twice against Mexico’s Atlético San Luis in the Leagues Cup and made a major contribution to his team’s victory. As Goal.com reports.

The match began somewhat difficultly for the hosts. Liga MX side Atlético San Luis took the lead in just the fourth minute after David Rodríguez found the net. However, it was not long before Inter Miami took control, and the team’s experienced captain responded immediately.

Miami’s Attacks and Messi’s Show

In the 11th minute, Lionel Messi received a precise cross from the wing and scored in his trademark style to level the match. The goal gave the hosts an additional boost, and 15 minutes later Telasco Segovia put the team 2–1 ahead.

Then it was the Argentine star’s turn again. Messi scored his second goal of the match to double the advantage and make it 3–1. Before half-time, Miami found the net once more, with Mikael adding his name to the scoresheet.

Weather Conditions and Upcoming Matches

At the end of the first half, Atlético San Luis’ Rafa Llorente unleashed a superb effort from outside the penalty area to reduce the deficit to 4–2. However, after an intense first half, the match was temporarily suspended because of adverse weather conditions.

After a break of approximately 30 minutes, play resumed. Lionel Messi not only scored twice in the match but also registered an assist after setting up his teammate’s goal. He has now recorded 12 goals and eight assists in MLS matches this season.

After this match, Inter Miami are scheduled to play their next game against Monterrey, one of Liga MX’s major clubs, on Saturday, August 8. The team’s fans are expecting even more dazzling performances from Messi.

Lionel MessiInter MiamiLeagues CupFootballMLS
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