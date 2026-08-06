Rahmonaliyev’s Assist Keeps Hope Alive: Sabah Lose in Denmark

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Rahmonaliyev’s Assist Keeps Hope Alive: Sabah Lose in Denmark

Uzbekistan national team midfielder Umarali Rahmonaliyev made a decisive contribution in the Champions League qualifiers. His assist saved Sabah from a heavier defeat in a difficult away match in Denmark and kept the team’s chances alive ahead of the second leg.

The Azerbaijani club lost 2:1 to Aarhus in the first leg of the third qualifying round. Rahmonaliyev started in the lineup, played the full 90 minutes and assisted Velko Simic’s goal.

Aarhus’ young striker strikes twice

The Danes opened the scoring in the 31st minute. Aarhus’ 18-year-old Ugandan forward James Bogere took advantage of a good opportunity to put the hosts ahead.

Sabah pushed forward in the second half in search of an equaliser. However, Bogere struck again in the 63rd minute, scoring his second goal of the match and of the team’s game.

The young forward is regarded as one of the promising players who have quickly broken into Aarhus’ first team. He was permanently promoted to the senior squad in summer 2026.

Rahmonaliyev responds within three minutes

After the second goal, Sabah’s situation became considerably more difficult. However, the visitors did not give up and pulled one back just three minutes later.

In the 66th minute, Umarali Rahmonaliyev reached the edge of the opponents’ penalty area and delivered a neat cutback. Velko Simic finished the move with a precise shot — 2:1.

The goal was particularly important for Sabah. A 2:0 defeat would have made the task in the second leg considerably more difficult. Simic’s goal left the Baku club with a realistic chance ahead of the home match.

A full match — a sign of the coach’s trust

Rahmonaliyev started the match and stayed on the pitch until the final whistle. He was active in receiving the ball in midfield, accelerating attacks and playing out of the opponents’ pressure.

The 22-year-old Uzbek remains one of Sabah’s key midfielders in the Champions League. According to UEFA’s official information, he is listed as the team’s number 7.

The assist was an important attacking contribution from Rahmonaliyev on the European stage. His initiative was especially significant psychologically ahead of the second leg, coming while his team were trailing by two goals.

What will be required in the second leg?

The decisive match between the teams will be played at Sabah’s stadium on 11 August. According to the UEFA schedule, the first legs of the Champions League third qualifying round are set for 4–5 August, with the return legs on 11 August.

Sabah must win by at least two goals to advance directly to the next round. A one-goal victory would level the aggregate score and could take the match into extra time.

The Baku club are expected to take the initiative from the opening minutes of the second leg. However, committing too many players forward would also be dangerous: Aarhus’ quick counterattacks already had an impact in the match in Denmark.

The road to the Champions League is still open

Sabah began the 2026/27 European campaign in the first qualifying round. The Azerbaijani club reached the third round after overcoming Wales’ The New Saints and Finland’s KuPS.

The defeat in Denmark has not halted this successful run. The deficit is only one goal, and the second leg will be played at Sabah’s stadium.

That is the main positive takeaway from the first leg: although Sabah conceded twice, the Rahmonaliyev–Simic combination ensured they would not return to Baku with a heavy defeat. Now, this one goal could change the outcome of the entire tie.

Champions League, third qualifying round

Aarhus — Sabah — 2:1

Goals: Bogere, 31, 63 — Simic, 66.

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Umarali RahmonaliyevSabahAarhusDenmarkVelko Simic
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