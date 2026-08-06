Cannavaro Names No Top Opponent: Who Awaits Uzbekistan?

Uzbekistan’s plans after the World Cup are beginning to take shape. Head coach Fabio Cannavaro announced that a match against South Korea will be played during the upcoming FIFA window and said negotiations are continuing to bring Iran to Tashkent.

The Italian coach also said talks were under way with another “very strong top national team” but did not reveal the opponent’s name. Cannavaro’s goal is clear: Uzbekistan needs tests that show the national team’s true level, not opponents chosen simply for ranking points.

South Korea match added to the plans

At a press conference held in the UFA meeting hall, Cannavaro spoke about Uzbekistan’s upcoming opponents.

“We will play against the South Korean national team. In Uzbekistan, we are negotiating to play against Iran.”

The coach described the meeting with South Korea as a confirmed fixture. However, the date, city and stadium have not yet been announced.

South Korea will be a serious technical, physical and tactical test for Uzbekistan. The Koreans are regarded as one of Asia’s strongest teams in terms of pace, off-ball movement and quick pressing.

Such a match will allow Cannavaro to assess the squad expected to undergo changes after the World Cup under intense pressure.

Iran could come to Tashkent

The UFA is currently negotiating with Iran’s national team to stage a friendly in Uzbekistan.

The match has not yet been officially confirmed. It will be added to the calendar only after the sides agree on the date, organizational terms and venue.

Iran is a familiar opponent for Uzbekistan. The teams were also drawn in the same group in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, producing intense competition in their meetings. For example, their qualifier in Tashkent in October 2024 ended 0–0.

A new meeting with this opponent would be important for assessing Uzbekistan’s position against one of its main continental rivals ahead of the Asian Cup.

Who is the top team whose name is being kept secret?

The most intriguing part of the press conference concerned the opponent whose name Cannavaro did not reveal.

“We are negotiating with a very strong top national team.”

The coach did not clarify which continent the team is from or where the match could be played. This may mean the negotiations have not yet reached their final stage.

Several details must be agreed when arranging a friendly against a strong national team:

— both teams’ schedules;

— the country where the match will be played;

— travel and organizational costs;

— when clubs will release the players;

— broadcasting and commercial terms.

That is why it is normal in football not to announce an opponent under negotiation before an official contract is signed.

Why does Cannavaro need strong opponents?

The Italian coach emphasized that he has regularly asked the UFA to arrange matches against high-level teams.

“You can improve your level precisely by playing against teams like these. The FIFA ranking is also important, and we need to earn points. But our main goal must be to strengthen the national team.”

A big win over a weaker opponent may provide some ranking benefit and boost the players’ confidence. However, it does not fully show how prepared the team is to face high pressing, great pace and individual quality.

Strong opponents, meanwhile, expose problems. They:

— reveal gaps in defense;

— test the speed of decision-making;

— show the players’ physical condition;

— help determine whether a new tactical system works.

After the previous friendly against Canada, Cannavaro also stressed that it is more useful to identify mistakes in friendly matches rather than in official competitions.

An expanded FIFA window offers a new opportunity

From 2026, an important change will take effect in the men’s national-team calendar. A single 16-day international window will be held from late September to early October, during which each national team can play up to four matches.

A separate nine-day window will remain in November, allowing two international matches to be played.

According to Cannavaro, Uzbekistan will also have quality friendlies in November. This means several opportunities will arise before the end of the year to assess new players and test the tactical changes planned by the head coach.

The team will face a true test before the Asian Cup

Cannavaro had previously announced plans to rejuvenate the national team, select players based on their current form rather than past achievements, and switch the main tactical system to a 4-3-3 formation.

Such changes cannot be properly assessed in training alone. A young player’s performance under pressure, the reliability of a new defensive line and the team’s ability to maintain a high tempo become visible only against strong opponents.

The match against South Korea will be one of the first major tests on this path. If agreements are reached with Iran and the top national team whose name remains secret, Uzbekistan will prepare for the Asian Cup through a schedule resembling a small test tournament rather than a series of ordinary friendlies.

Cannavaro is choosing genuine team development over easy ranking points. Now everyone is focused on one question: which national team is the mystery top opponent being negotiated by the UFA? Share your opinion in the comments and send the article to sports fans on Telegram or other social networks!