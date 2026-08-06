Oliveira names Garry’s biggest advantage against Makhachev

Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira Islam Makhachev’s chances of defeating Islam Makhachev. According to the Brazilian fighter, the Irish contender’s main strength is his strict adherence to a pre-planned strategy.

Oliveira did not underestimate Makhachev’s level and called him one of the toughest opponents in the octagon. Nevertheless, he stressed that Garry’s long-term preparation specifically for this fight could create a serious problem for the champion.

“Ian has a very high chance of winning”

Oliveira said he was not supporting Garry merely because he is his friend and teammate. His assessment is based on the Irish fighter’s form in training and his attitude toward the game plan.

“Ian has a very good chance of defeating Makhachev. I’m not saying this because he is my friend or teammate. We can see how he trains and how he is preparing”.

The Brazilian fighter also emphasized that he has complete respect for Makhachev. In his view, simple courage or good physical conditioning will not be enough against the Russian champion.

“There is a very strong opponent on the other side. He deserves complete respect. But Ian fights very strategically and does not deviate from the plan”.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Oliveira said that once Garry commits to a tactical plan, he follows it through to the end. He considers this quality the Irish contender’s main advantage.

Oliveira has experienced Makhachev’s strength firsthand

Charles Oliveira’s opinion is not based on casual observation. In 2022, the Brazilian fought Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship and lost by submission in the second round.

That is why Oliveira knows the Russian fighter’s pressure, grappling control and ability to capitalize on an opponent’s mistakes so well. His coaches had devised a special preparation plan for Makhachev ahead of that title fight.

That experience is now being used in Garry’s camp. Oliveira said that he and his coaching staff discussed the lessons from the fight against Makhachev with the Irish fighter.

However, the Brazilian does not view this bout as a personal rematch. His main goal is to help Garry create his own history and win the UFC belt.

Garry has been preparing for this fight for a long time

Ian Machado Garry became the top contender for the welterweight title after defeating former champion Belal Muhammad in November 2025. According to Oliveira, after that victory the Irishman realized that Makhachev would be his next opponent and began preparing in advance.

This factor could be important in the title fight. Usually, a fighter starts a specialized camp only after the opponent is officially announced. Garry, however, has had several months to study Makhachev’s style, movements and takedown entries.

Oliveira placed particular emphasis on the Irishman’s fight IQ. In his view, Garry does not change his plan under pressure, does not give in to emotion and carries out the tasks set by his coaches to the very end.

That kind of discipline is exactly what is required against Makhachev. The champion can turn even one rushed move by an opponent into a takedown, a dominant position or a submission attempt.

Makhachev will make his first title defense

In the main event of UFC 330, Islam Makhachev will defend the UFC welterweight title for the first time. Ian Machado Garry will enter the octagon as the division’s No. 1 contender.

The event will take place at the Xfinity Mobile Arena complex in Philadelphia, USA. The UFC’s official schedule lists the event for August 15; because of the time difference, in Uzbekistan the main card will take place in the early hours of August 16.

Makhachev will enter the octagon with a record of 28 wins and one loss. Garry’s record stands at 17 wins and one loss.

The Russian fighter relies primarily on grappling, top control and forcing opponents into mistakes under pressure, while Garry depends on maintaining distance, striking on the move and following a predetermined game plan.

Can Garry stick to his plan until the final bell?

Oliveira’s statement does not portray Makhachev as a weak opponent. On the contrary, while acknowledging how dangerous the champion is, he says Garry possesses an important quality that could work against him.

If the Irish fighter controls the distance, stays in the center of the octagon and avoids takedowns, he may be able to steer the bout in a direction favorable to him. But if Makhachev backs him against the fence and takes the fight to the ground, sticking to the pre-planned strategy will become much more difficult.

That is why the key question on the morning of August 16 is not how Garry’s plan is designed. The decisive issue is whether he can keep following it without deviating under Makhachev’s pressure. Share your opinion in the comments and send the article to sports fans on Telegram or other social networks!