“They said it was cancer”: Azoda openly spoke on her page about the reason for her operation and losing her child

Singer Azoda Yusupahmet spoke openly on social media about why she underwent surgery in Turkey. According to her, she began having difficulty breathing during pregnancy and developed health problems.

Azoda said she consulted not just one, but several specialists. Doctors told her that the pregnancy could be dangerous for both her and the baby and advised her not to give birth. During one of the examinations, she was told that she had cancer.

The singer recalled that she suffered severe emotional shock upon hearing the news and that her blood pressure dropped. Some time later, she also announced that she had lost her child.

Later, Azoda went to Turkey and underwent surgery under the supervision of doctors there. According to her, examinations in Turkey revealed that the cancer diagnosis given to her in Uzbekistan was incorrect.