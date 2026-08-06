Battle of the Undefeated in Tashkent: Saidov Fights for the Title

Tashkent’s Humo Arena will host a clash between two undefeated fighters on September 5. In the main event of OCTAGON 91, Uzbekistan’s Asadbek Saidov will face Kazakhstan’s Sayat Abduali for the lightweight championship belt.

They have 16 professional wins between them—and neither has suffered a defeat. By the end of the event, only one of these perfect records may remain intact.

OCTAGON 91 Main Event Officially Confirmed

The OCTAGON League has officially announced that the championship bout between Saidov and Abduali will take place in Tashkent on September 5. The fight will be held at Humo Arena and serve as the evening’s main event.

Sayat Abduali will defend his belt as the reigning lightweight champion. Asadbek Saidov earned his title opportunity after establishing himself among the division’s top contenders. In OCTAGON’s official rankings, Abduali is the champion, while Saidov is listed as the No. 2 lightweight contender.

Why Was the May Fight Cancelled?

The clash between the two undefeated athletes was originally scheduled for May 1 at OCTAGON 86. The league had announced at the time that the Abduali–Saidov bout would be contested for the lightweight title.

However, the highly anticipated fight fell through because of Saidov’s injury. Now, more than four months later, it has been rescheduled as the headline event of OCTAGON 91.

The break gave the Uzbek fighter additional time to recover and prepare for a five-round championship bout. Abduali, meanwhile, had the opportunity to study his opponent in greater depth.

Saidov’s Record: 7 Fights, 7 Wins

Asadbek Saidov has competed in seven professional MMA bouts and won every one of them. In his most recent fight, he defeated Brazilian Gilerme Neres by submission in the second round, making a strong case for a title shot.

The September 5 clash will be the biggest test of Saidov’s career. For the first time, he will compete for a league title and face the reigning champion in a five-round bout.

Victory could earn Asadbek not only the OCTAGON championship, but also Central Asia’s status as one of the most promising lightweight fighters in MMA.

Abduali Will Defend His Belt Undefeated

Sayat Abduali is also unbeaten as a professional. In its latest announcement, the OCTAGON League listed the Kazakh champion’s record as 9–0.

Abduali has shown in previous victories that he can use wrestling and submissions effectively. His official league profile notes that most of his wins have come by submission.

His main advantages are experience under the pressure of championship fights and in the five-round format. Saidov, meanwhile, will enter the octagon with aggression, physical strength and the confidence of a fighter who has never tasted defeat.

What Could Decide the Fight?

The opening rounds will be especially important in this clash. Saidov is expected to put the champion under heavy pressure and try to dictate a pace that suits him. Abduali may look to remain patient, wait for an opening and take the fight to the mat.

In a five-round bout, technique alone will not be enough. Endurance, energy management and decision-making under championship pressure will also be decisive.

If the fight goes beyond the third round, the key question will be which fighter can stick to his game plan until the final bell.

The Biggest Question of the Night at Humo Arena

More fights for OCTAGON 91 are being announced gradually. The league has also confirmed that Khumoyun Tokhtamurodov and Tajikistan’s Fazliddin Madrahimov will meet on September 5.

However, the main focus will be on the Saidov–Abduali showdown. On one side is the champion, defending both his belt and his undefeated record. On the other is the Uzbek challenger, who has regained his dream opportunity after injury.

On September 5, one of the zeros will disappear: either Sayat Abduali will retain his title, or Asadbek Saidov will win a new belt for Uzbekistan at Humo Arena. Share your opinion in the comments and send the article to sports fans on Telegram or other social networks!