Indian Man Stages Fake Funeral for Himself (Video)

·58·World
Indian Man Stages Fake Funeral for Himself (Video)

According to Indian media, 74-year-old Mohan Lal from the state of Bihar organized a fake funeral to find out "who would attend my funeral" and "how much they respect and love me." He lay in a hearse and asked to be taken to the crematorium, accompanied by emotional background music, media reports.

News of his supposed death spread quickly, and hundreds of villagers joined the ceremony. According to NDTV, when they arrived at the destination, Mohan Lal stood up, "leaving everyone in shock." Subsequently, a symbolic doll was burned at the fake funeral, and a large celebration was held.

Side-by-side photos show a person depicted while alive and in a deceased state.

This incident sparked widespread discussion on the internet.

NDTV reports that the villagers know Mohan Lal not just as an ordinary person, but as an active community member. He recently built a modern crematorium in the village at his own expense after witnessing the difficulties of cremation during the rainy season.

According to media reports, Mohan Lal's wife, Jivan Jyoti, passed away 14 years ago, and he is raising two sons and a daughter.

Mohan LalBiharNDTVJivan Jyoti
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