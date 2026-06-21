Spanish Prime Minister's Wife to Face Trial in Corruption Case

·4·World
Spanish Prime Minister's Wife to Face Trial in Corruption Case

EFE news agency reports that Begoña Gómez, the wife of the Spanish Prime Minister, will stand trial before a jury on charges of corruption and embezzlement. Following the preliminary hearings, the court imposed strict precautionary measures on the accused.

Court-imposed restrictions

To prevent Begoña Gómez from fleeing the country during the trial, the following preventive measures were implemented:

  • Travel ban: She is strictly prohibited from leaving Spanish territory;

  • Confiscation of documents: Her foreign passport was seized by the court;

  • Mandatory registration: Ms. Gómez is required to report to the relevant supervisory authorities twice a month.

Nature of charges and requested penalty

The prosecution is seeking a very severe penalty in this criminal case. Previously, the state prosecutor requested for Gómez a 24-year prison sentence as reported.

Currently, the Prime Minister's wife is accused of the following offenses:

  1. Corruption in the private sector;

  2. Embezzlement of state funds;

  3. Misuse and misappropriation of budget funds;

  4. Illegal influence on decisions by abusing her position.

Not only Gómez herself, but also her advisor accused of complicity, Cristina Álvarez, and prominent businessman Juan Carlos Barrabés will also stand trial.

Origins of the criminal case and new episodes

This sensational criminal case began in the spring of 2024. At that time, "Clean Hands" (Manos Limpias), a public organization, filed a petition accusing Begoña Gómez of using her political connections to award government contracts and state tenders to specific companies.

Subsequent investigative actions expanded the scope of the case. New criminal episodes were added related to Gómez's activities at a university department in Madrid, including financial processes and suspicious hiring practices.

Defense position: Begoña Gómez's lawyers and defenders claim she is completely innocent. They argue that there are no real legal grounds for this criminal case and that the process is organized for purely political reasons, namely to pressure the current Prime Minister.

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