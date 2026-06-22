Groom faints upon seeing bride: unexpected incident at wedding (video)

An unexpected and somewhat funny situation occurred during a wedding ceremony in Indonesia — the groom fainted as soon as he saw the bride for the first time.

During the event, the bride slowly approaches the groom, who is standing with his back turned. At one of the most exciting moments of the ceremony — when the groom sees the bride for the first time — he slowly turns and looks at her face. Immediately, the groom covers his eyes with a handkerchief and suddenly collapses to the ground a few seconds later.

Those around them were astonished by the situation, and some rushed to help the groom. The incident quickly spread across social networks, sparking various discussions.

Opinions in the comments varied: some users noted that the groom looked thin, suggesting he might have fainted due to anemia or weakness. Others left humorous comments, such as: "If this happened before the bride even washed her face, imagine what would happen after!"

In any case, this unusual incident became one of the most memorable events for both the wedding guests and internet users.