The Airport That Amazed the World: Singapore's Miracle

·3·World
The Airport That Amazed the World: Singapore's Miracle

This airport is recognized as one of the most beautiful and modern aviation hubs in the world. We are talking about Changi Airport located in Singapore, one of the most developed and wealthy nations.

To date, this airport has received over 500 prestigious awards and has been named the world's best airport several times.

More than 2 billion dollars were spent on its construction. The total area is nearly 1,300 hectares. The airport building consists of 10 floors, 5 of which are underground.

Indoor waterfall and tropical garden under the giant glass dome at Changi Airport.

In one of the terminals, a tropical garden with the world's tallest indoor waterfall has been created. Considering the frequent thunderstorms in Singapore, this waterfall is specially designed to collect rainwater and naturally cool the air under the giant dome.

People having lunch around the giant waterfall at Changi Airport.

The waterfall is surrounded by tropical gardens featuring over 200 plant species. A high-speed train line has been established on the third floor between the terminals.

People strolling around the giant waterfall inside the green garden.

Additionally, there are 10 themed gardens on the airport grounds, including cactus, orchid, and sunflower gardens, a butterfly gallery, and a magic garden.

The Jewel building and control tower at Changi Airport at sunset.People relaxing inside the flower-rich garden of the airport building.
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